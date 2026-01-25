Alex Honnold described the feat as "sick" after reaching the top

Rock climber Alex Honnold performs a free solo climb of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

An American climber has successfully scaled one of the world's tallest skyscraper without a rope or harness - all while being live streamed on Netflix.

Alex Honnold took just over 90 minutes to reach the top of the Taipei 101 building, named after how many floors it has, in Taiwan. The ascent of the 508-metre tower was streamed on Netflix, which said there would be a ten-second delay in its live feed in case the challenge went wrong. Speaking afterwards, the 40-year-old, whose wife was waiting to greet him at the top, said: "What a view, it's incredible, what a beautiful day.

Rock climber Alex Honnold during the solo climb. Picture: Alamy

"It was very windy, so I was like, don't fall off the spire. I was trying to balance nicely. But it was, what an incredible position, what a beautiful way to see Taipei." The challenge was originally meant to take place on Saturday but was put back 24 hours after heavy rain hit the area. Honnold, who usually takes on his climbs without an audience, added: "When I was leaving the ground, you're like, oh it's kind of intense, there's so many people watching. "But then honestly, they're all wishing me well. I mean basically it just makes the whole experience feel almost more festive, all these nice people are out supporting me and having a good time." Honnold completed the climb in one hour and 31 minutes on Sunday and described his achievement as "sick."

Alex Honnold speaking after the challenge. Picture: Alamy