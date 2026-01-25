Climber scales Taiwan skyscraper without ropes or harness during Netflix live stream
Alex Honnold described the feat as "sick" after reaching the top
An American climber has successfully scaled one of the world's tallest skyscraper without a rope or harness - all while being live streamed on Netflix.
Alex Honnold took just over 90 minutes to reach the top of the Taipei 101 building, named after how many floors it has, in Taiwan.
The ascent of the 508-metre tower was streamed on Netflix, which said there would be a ten-second delay in its live feed in case the challenge went wrong.
Speaking afterwards, the 40-year-old, whose wife was waiting to greet him at the top, said: "What a view, it's incredible, what a beautiful day.
"It was very windy, so I was like, don't fall off the spire. I was trying to balance nicely. But it was, what an incredible position, what a beautiful way to see Taipei."
The challenge was originally meant to take place on Saturday but was put back 24 hours after heavy rain hit the area.
Honnold, who usually takes on his climbs without an audience, added: "When I was leaving the ground, you're like, oh it's kind of intense, there's so many people watching.
"But then honestly, they're all wishing me well. I mean basically it just makes the whole experience feel almost more festive, all these nice people are out supporting me and having a good time."
Honnold completed the climb in one hour and 31 minutes on Sunday and described his achievement as "sick."
The climber rose to fame in 2017 when he became the first person to free climb a full route on Yosemite National Park's El Capitan, a feat which led to the creation of his Oscar-winning 2018 documentary, Free Solo.
Taiwan's Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim congratulated Honnold, writing on X: "I admit I would probably feel sick, too, barely able to watch."
French rock climber Alain Robert previously scaled the building in four hours on Christmas Day in 2004, but did so using a rope.
