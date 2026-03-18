Clinical trials have historically excluded pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers

More must be done to help protect pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they can safely access medicines, experts have said. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

More must be done to help protect pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they can safely access medicines, experts have said.

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This includes letting them take part in clinical trials, which have historically excluded pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, experts said. The British Pharmacological Society (BPS) said that women are often left making decisions about taking medicines without clear evidence when they are pregnant or breastfeeding. And the information that they are given is often skewed towards the risk of medication, instead of the benefits, they added. A new position statement from the BPS highlights the urgent need for clearer, evidence-based guidance on medication use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Read more: Expectant mothers do not need the added stress of a broken maternity system Read more: Racism and 'reluctance to admit mistakes' contributing to NHS failure towards mothers and babies, report finds

Clinical trials have historically excluded pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. Picture: PA

It highlights how four in five (80%) of women in the UK take at least one medication during pregnancy or breastfeeding but says there are significant gaps on safety and efficacy data because these women have historically been excluded from clinical trials. It says the lack of information often leads to uncertainty, fear and inconsistent advice for patients managing chronic conditions during pregnancy. The BPS has had a series of recommendations, including: a call for more inclusive research to include mothers-to-be and breastfeeding women, where safe and appropriate; a call for clear, balanced and accessible information and better training for healthcare staff. Professor Cherry Wainwright, president of the British Pharmacological Society, said: “The BPS has released this statement because the current landscape leaves too many pregnant women navigating treatment without the clear, evidence‑based guidance they deserve. “Our review shows that decades of excluding pregnant women from clinical research have created avoidable gaps in safety data, leading to uncertainty, delayed treatment, or unnecessary discontinuation of essential medicines.”

Experts have called for clearer, evidence-based guidance on medication use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Picture: Getty

Professor Catriona Waitt, NIHR professor of clinical pharmacology and global health at the University of Liverpool, added: “For quite a long time, people felt that maybe doing research in pregnancy was risky, but actually, the general perspective has changed over the years, that rather than protecting women from research, we should protect them through research. “If we don’t know how a drug can safely and effectively be used in pregnancy and breastfeeding, sometimes a woman just doesn’t take the medication, so she runs the risk of untreated disease harm. “Or sometimes she does take the medication but maybe if she’s breastfeeding, she decides not to breastfeed, and she’s deprived of the potential benefits to both her and her baby, simply because we don’t have the data. “A third scenario is where the women take the drug as instructed and it works, (but) perhaps she feels very, very anxious. “Most women require medication during pregnancy and breastfeeding, and for most drugs, we do not have the evidence base that women need to be able to make an informed decision about their health, and essentially, that is what we want to change.”

80% of women in the UK take at least one medication during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Picture: Getty