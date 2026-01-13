Bill and Hillary Clinton have refused to testify before a congressional committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

Former US president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton say they will refuse to comply with a congressional subpoena for them to give evidence in an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The Clintons claimed a Republican-controlled committee's attempts were "legally invalid" as Republican legislators prepare contempt of Congress proceedings against them. In a letter released on social media on Tuesday the Clintons told the chairman of the House oversight committee, Republican representative James Comer, he is on the cusp of a process "literally designed to result in our imprisonment". Mr Comer says he will begin contempt of Congress proceedings next week. It potentially starts a complicated and politically messy process that Congress has rarely reached for.

"No one's accusing the Clintons of any wrongdoing. We just have questions," Mr Comer told reporters after Bill Clinton did not show up for a scheduled deposition at House offices Tuesday. He added: "Anyone would admit they spent a lot of time together." Mr Clinton has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein but had a well-documented friendship with the wealthy financier throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

