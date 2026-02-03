Bill and Hillary Clinton 'will testify in House Epstein probe' after being threatened with contempt proceedings
The former US President and ex-Secretary of State have agreed to talk to lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee after previously refusing
Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify to the US House's investigation into paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, their deputy chief of staff has announced.
The former US President and ex-Secretary of State have agreed to talk to a probe being undertaken by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee after Bill missed a scheduled deposition in January.
The pair had been threatened with being charged with Contempt of Congress by the committee for the no-show, which could have seen them facing a jail sentence.
After conditions for the Clintons' appearance were publicly rejected by Republicans on the Committee, Bill Clinton's Deputy Chief of Staff, Angel Urena, confirmed that the pair would indeed appear before the committee.
No date has been confirmed for the appearance.
Responding to the GOP Oversight Committee tweet accusing the Clintons of dodging their subpoenas, Mr Urena responded: "They negotiated in good faith. You did not. They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care.
But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there.
"But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone."
The Clintons had previously claimed the Republican-controlled committee's attempts were "legally invalid" as Republican legislators prepared contempt of Congress proceedings against them.
The political grandees told the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Republican Rep. James Comer, that he is on the cusp of a process "literally designed to result in our imprisonment".
"No one's accusing the Clintons of any wrongdoing. We just have questions," Mr Comer told reporters.
He added: "Anyone would admit they spent a lot of time together."
Mr Clinton has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, but had a well-documented friendship with the wealthy financier throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.
The links between high-profile politicians on both sides of the Atlantic and Epstein have once again dominated discourse since the US Department of Justice released more than three million documents related to the paedophile on Friday.