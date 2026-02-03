Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify to the US House's investigation into paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, their deputy chief of staff has announced.

The former US President and ex-Secretary of State have agreed to talk to a probe being undertaken by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee after Bill missed a scheduled deposition in January.

The pair had been threatened with being charged with Contempt of Congress by the committee for the no-show, which could have seen them facing a jail sentence.

After conditions for the Clintons' appearance were publicly rejected by Republicans on the Committee, Bill Clinton's Deputy Chief of Staff, Angel Urena, confirmed that the pair would indeed appear before the committee.

No date has been confirmed for the appearance.

Responding to the GOP Oversight Committee tweet accusing the Clintons of dodging their subpoenas, Mr Urena responded: "They negotiated in good faith. You did not. They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care.