For every Janis Joplin he discovered in 1960s rock, there was a Sean "P. Diddy" Combs he mentored in hip-hop in the 1990s and a Kelly Clarkson he guided in pop in the 2000s

Clive Davis and Whitney Houston in 2007. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Clive Davis, who fostered the careers of Bob Dylan, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen and other stars, died on Monday at the age of 94.

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Davies was a former corporate lawyer who became one of the most influential figures in American rock and pop music. Known as "the man with the golden ear" for his ability to identify potential hit songs, the music legend died at his home in Manhattan, the New York Times reported,. He was recently hospitalised with respiratory problems, his family said. As an incomparable hitmaker, Davis was highly adaptable and could span genres and generations, even as he hit his 80s. For every Janis Joplin he discovered in 1960s rock, there was a Sean "P. Diddy" Combs he mentored in hip-hop in the 1990s and a Kelly Clarkson he guided in pop in the 2000s. Read More: Heaven knows he's selling now! Johnny Marr puts iconic Smiths guitars under the hammer Read More: Jeremy Clarkson opens up about lifestyle changes after cancer battle

Barry Manilow and Clive Davis in 2006. Picture: Alamy

“To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives,” a statement on social media read. “He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations. "To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love.”

Jennifer Hudson and Clive Davis in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Who has Clive Davis worked with? Whitney Houston

Barry Manilow

Pink Floyd

Sly and the Family Stone

Janis Joplin

Laura Nyro

Santana

Bruce Springsteen

Chicago

Earth, Wind & Fire

Aerosmith

Billy Joel

Donovan

Bay City Rollers

Blood, Sweat & Tears

Luther Vandross

Loggins and Messina

Ace of Base

Olivia Longott

Westlife

Winner Carlos Santana with Clive Davis at Grammy Awards Show 2000. Picture: Getty