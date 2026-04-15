Counterfeit medication sales are booming in Britain, it has been claimed

An NPA survey of 100 online pharmacies, a quarter of the national total, has revealed a "booming market" in the sale of unregulated weight loss medication. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

One in ten online pharmacies have been cloned by criminals amid warnings of a "booming market" in the sale of counterfeit medication.

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Patients are being conned into buying counterfeit weight loss drugs and beauty treatments by criminals posing as pharmacies online, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has warned. It comes after two in five online pharmacies said they have seen patients unwittingly buy weight loss medication from unregulated providers in the last year. Sehar Shahid, an NPA board member, warned the sale of counterfeit drugs online was "fast becoming a sophisticated criminal enterprise."

Two in five online pharmacies said they have seen patients unwittingly buy weight loss medication from unregulated providers in the last year. Picture: Getty

She added social media companies were falling "asleep at the wheel" by failing to tackle the number of accounts posing as pharmacies to offer health advice or prescribe drugs. The NPA, which represents 6,000 pharmacies, have written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting urging the government to do more to keep patients safe online. The NPA's survey of 100 online pharmacies, a quarter of the national total, found 1 in 10 had seen their social media accounts or websites cloned by criminals.

In a number of cases seen by the NPA, unregulated online providers copied regulator logos in an attempt to appear more legitimate, including the Care Quality Commission’s and the General Pharmaceutical Council’s (GPhC). Picture: Getty

One pharmacy only became aware its online presence had been cloned after being contacted by a patient ho had been duped into buying a Mounjaro pen for a quarter of the market price but didn't feel any effects from using it. Mounjaro prices in the UK currently range between £120 to £340 per month, depending on the dose and pharmacy. Another unwitting patient who purchased GLP-1 medicine from a dodgy online pharmacy received a pen "labelled for another patient" and without a needle, the NPA said. In a number of cases seen by the NPA, unregulated online providers copied regulator logos in an attempt to appear more legitimate, including the Care Quality Commission’s and the General Pharmaceutical Council’s (GPhC). 96% of pharmacies who reported incidents to social media companies felt they had received a sufficient response. Meanwhile 92% were satisfied with the response from the Medicines Healthcare and Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Pharmacists have written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting . Picture: Getty

Sehar Shahid, National Pharmacy Association board member, said illicit providers were faking medication, swapping it for an alternative or selling drugs which did not meet UK regulations. She warned patients to be wary of "too good to be true" prices or not offering consultations before prescribing. “Social media companies have been asleep at the wheel and have not done enough to prevent a booming market for counterfeit medicines to flourish on their platforms," she said, “Although the MHRA works hard, their efforts are a drop in the ocean to tackle what is fast becoming a sophisticated criminal enterprise. “We need tougher enforcement action and the government should put stronger safeguards in place to help patients clearly identify regulated providers online.”