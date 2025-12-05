Website hosting service Cloudflare is facing yet another outage just weeks after the service brought many internet sites to a standstill.

According to website outage monitor Downdetector, a range of websites supported by Cloudflare are currently offline.

Customers trying to access a host of popular apps and sites were greeted with a “500 internet server error” warning, rather than a traditional landing page.

The company said it is experiencing "internal service degradation" on Friday after internet users found themselves unable to access sites.

The outage looks to have hit websites, services and trading platforms, including Vinted, X, Canva, Shopify, Zoom, LinkedIn and Deliveroo.

It comes just weeks after a similar outage hit the provider.

