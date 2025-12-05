CloudFlare down again as latest mass internet outage hits sites including Vinted, Zoom and Deliveroo
The outage comes just three weeks after ChatGPT, Zoom and Elon Musk's X went down, with many sites unresponsive
Website hosting service Cloudflare is facing yet another outage just weeks after the service brought many internet sites to a standstill.
According to website outage monitor Downdetector, a range of websites supported by Cloudflare are currently offline.
Customers trying to access a host of popular apps and sites were greeted with a “500 internet server error” warning, rather than a traditional landing page.
The company said it is experiencing "internal service degradation" on Friday after internet users found themselves unable to access sites.
The outage looks to have hit websites, services and trading platforms, including Vinted, X, Canva, Shopify, Zoom, LinkedIn and Deliveroo.
It comes just weeks after a similar outage hit the provider.
Other affected websites and apps include MyFitnessPal, workday and website building and hosting site Squarespace.
The infrastructure provider supports some of the biggest websites on the internet, with an outage at Cloudflare immediately triggering the outage of a range of other seemingly unconnected websites.
It comes just weeks after the internet network provider Cloudflare suffered another mass outage affecting many of the same platforms.
A statement from the company at the time read: "Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers.
"Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available."
It remains to be seen how long the outage will last.
