Clouds forecast to hamper view of partial lunar eclipse amid unsettled weather
The partial lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 2.23am
Skygazers hoping to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse “blood moon” might have their view hampered as forecasters warn of cloudy skies for the majority of the UK.
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The astronomical event is expected to be visible early on Friday and unlike the recent solar eclipse, is safe to directly look at with the naked eye.
The Moon is expected to turn red as it moves into the Earth’s shadow, earning its “blood moon” nickname.
Met Office operational meteorologist Niamh Murray said the partial lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 2.23am, will be visible from around 3.30am, and reach its peak at 5.12am.
Speaking to the Press Association, Ms Murray said: “The majority of the UK is going to be quite cloudy, particularly anywhere north of the M4 corridor and even below that, there’s quite a lot of cloud around.”
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She said some of the south coast might have clearer skies, with areas like Devon and Dorset potentially having the best views.
The Moon will be quite low in the sky at the time of the astronomical event, she said, which might make visibility tricky for anyone living in areas which look out on to the horizon.
The meteorologist said rain and clouds are expected in areas north of the M4 corridor, which runs from London to west Wales.
“We have had quite a lot of unsettled weather over the last 24 to 48 hours and that is set to continue for many overnight into tomorrow morning,” she added.
In a partial lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth and Moon are almost – rather than fully – aligned.
Zoe Parker, a second-year PhD researcher at the University of Leeds School of Physics and Astronomy, said: “In the early hours of Friday morning, the full Moon will pass through Earth’s shadow, producing a partial lunar eclipse.
“Up to around 96% of the Moon will be darkened and it may appear to have a reddish-orange glow due to the Sun’s light being bent and scattered through Earth’s atmosphere.
“Although it comes just over two weeks after the total solar eclipse on August 12, the two events aren’t caused by each other.
“Instead, solar and lunar eclipses tend to occur in relatively quick succession because the Sun, Earth and Moon need to be closely aligned with the same part of the Moon’s orbit for an eclipse to occur.
“Eclipses themselves are therefore relatively regular celestial events, although seeing a total solar eclipse from any one location is much rarer.”
Emma Alexander, an astrophysicist and research fellow at the same institution, said: “There are opportunities to see a lunar eclipse only twice a year, in a so-called ‘eclipse season.’
“Due to the Moon’s orbit being tiled by five degrees compared to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, most of the time it passes above or below where it would need to be for an eclipse to occur.”
She added it is “not a coincidence” this happened so soon after the solar eclipse, adding: “We usually get them in pairs during ‘eclipse season’, separated by around two weeks, or half of a lunar cycle.
“Solar eclipses happen at new Moon, and lunar eclipses happen at full Moon.”
North American fishing tribes called August’s full moon the sturgeon moon since the species appeared in number during this month.
It has also been called the green corn moon, the grain moon, and the red moon for the reddish hue it often takes on in the summer haze.