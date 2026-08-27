The partial lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 2.23am

Aerial view of a partial solar eclipse showing the crescent sun glowing against the dark sky over Salisbury, Wiltshire, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Skygazers hoping to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse “blood moon” might have their view hampered as forecasters warn of cloudy skies for the majority of the UK.

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The astronomical event is expected to be visible early on Friday and unlike the recent solar eclipse, is safe to directly look at with the naked eye. The Moon is expected to turn red as it moves into the Earth’s shadow, earning its “blood moon” nickname. Met Office operational meteorologist Niamh Murray said the partial lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 2.23am, will be visible from around 3.30am, and reach its peak at 5.12am. Speaking to the Press Association, Ms Murray said: “The majority of the UK is going to be quite cloudy, particularly anywhere north of the M4 corridor and even below that, there’s quite a lot of cloud around.” Read more: Flooding in Birmingham with thunderstorm warnings in place and more heavy rain on the way Read more: Could there be a hot Christmas due to the El Nino effect?

Aerial view of harvested golden wheat fields under a dramatic dark cloudy sky in the rural landscape of Finedon, England, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

She said some of the south coast might have clearer skies, with areas like Devon and Dorset potentially having the best views. The Moon will be quite low in the sky at the time of the astronomical event, she said, which might make visibility tricky for anyone living in areas which look out on to the horizon. The meteorologist said rain and clouds are expected in areas north of the M4 corridor, which runs from London to west Wales. “We have had quite a lot of unsettled weather over the last 24 to 48 hours and that is set to continue for many overnight into tomorrow morning,” she added. In a partial lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth and Moon are almost – rather than fully – aligned. Zoe Parker, a second-year PhD researcher at the University of Leeds School of Physics and Astronomy, said: “In the early hours of Friday morning, the full Moon will pass through Earth’s shadow, producing a partial lunar eclipse.

Total Lunar eclipse over the UK on 28th September 2015. Picture: Alamy

“Up to around 96% of the Moon will be darkened and it may appear to have a reddish-orange glow due to the Sun’s light being bent and scattered through Earth’s atmosphere. “Although it comes just over two weeks after the total solar eclipse on August 12, the two events aren’t caused by each other. “Instead, solar and lunar eclipses tend to occur in relatively quick succession because the Sun, Earth and Moon need to be closely aligned with the same part of the Moon’s orbit for an eclipse to occur. “Eclipses themselves are therefore relatively regular celestial events, although seeing a total solar eclipse from any one location is much rarer.”

The meteorologist said rain and clouds are expected in areas north of the M4 corridor. Picture: Alamy