Turner died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family, according to a news release from Turner Enterprises.

The Ohio-born Atlanta businessman was nicknamed “The Mouth of the South” and and "Captain Outrageous" for his outspoken nature.

He was married to Hollywood icon Jane Fonda between 1991 to 2001.

As a philanthropist later in life, the media mogul gave $1 billion to create the United Nations Foundation, a public charity to broaden US support for the United Nations.