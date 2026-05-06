Ted Turner, founder of CNN and ex-husband of Jane Fonda, dies aged 87
Ted Turner, the founder of CNN has died at the age of 87, the network announced on Wednesday.
Listen to this article
Turner died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family, according to a news release from Turner Enterprises.
The Ohio-born Atlanta businessman was nicknamed “The Mouth of the South” and and "Captain Outrageous" for his outspoken nature.
He was married to Hollywood icon Jane Fonda between 1991 to 2001.
As a philanthropist later in life, the media mogul gave $1 billion to create the United Nations Foundation, a public charity to broaden US support for the United Nations.
Turner also devoted his assets to environmental causes and at one point was the largest private landowner in the US.
He played a crucial role in reintroducing bison to the American west and managed to bring back the species from the brink of extinction.
With approximately 51,000 of the animals, Turner had the world’s largest private bison herd.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...