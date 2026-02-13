Pharmacies in the UK are experiencing a shortage of some strengths of the painkiller co-codamol, which could last until the end of June.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA), which represents around 6,000 independent community pharmacies, said members have reported problems with sourcing 30mg and 500mg tablets, which is having a knock-on effect on other strengths.

According to the NPA, some suppliers have told pharmacists that issues could last until at least the end of June.

Olivier Picard, chair of the NPA, said: “Pharmacies are telling us they have struggled to order in supplies of some strengths of co-codamol, with a number reporting that supply disruption will last at least until June.

“This is deeply distressing for patients living with severe pain, and pharmacists are working tirelessly to find safe alternatives or manage very limited stock.”

Read more: Flesh-eating virus leaves mum without a nose after Turkey teeth horror

Read more: Hospitals to trial new device to treat common heart condition