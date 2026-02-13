Pharmacists report co-codamol shortage which could last into summer
Some suppliers have told pharmacists that issues could last until at least the end of June
Pharmacies in the UK are experiencing a shortage of some strengths of the painkiller co-codamol, which could last until the end of June.
The National Pharmacy Association (NPA), which represents around 6,000 independent community pharmacies, said members have reported problems with sourcing 30mg and 500mg tablets, which is having a knock-on effect on other strengths.
According to the NPA, some suppliers have told pharmacists that issues could last until at least the end of June.
Olivier Picard, chair of the NPA, said: “Pharmacies are telling us they have struggled to order in supplies of some strengths of co-codamol, with a number reporting that supply disruption will last at least until June.
“This is deeply distressing for patients living with severe pain, and pharmacists are working tirelessly to find safe alternatives or manage very limited stock.”
Co-codamol is a commonly prescribed painkiller which comprises a mix of paracetamol and codeine.
It is used to treat a wide range of pain, such as toothache, period pain and muscle pain.
According to NHS figures, some 1.25 million items a month of co-codamol were prescribed to patients in 2025.
Mr Picard added: “Where pharmacies have supplies, they will be doing all they can to manage them to ensure patients get the medication they need.
“We face ever growing issues with medicine supplies which are compounded by the NHS not funding the full cost pharmacies have to pay to get the medicines patients need.
“The Government must urgently act to address a growing list of medicine shortages impacting patients and pharmacists alike, who end up at the sharp end of an increasingly difficult medicine supply system.”
The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.