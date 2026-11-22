Peter Fluck, the co-creator of the satirical puppet show Spitting Image, has died aged 85 following a recent illness.

Mr Fluck died at his home in Cornwall on Saturday morning, his family announced.

Spitting Image, which satirised politics, entertainment, sport and British popular culture, became one of the most popular television programmes of the 1980s.

The series featured puppet caricatures of celebrities and prominent public figures, including former prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major, as well as members of the royal family.

Mr Fluck, who was born in Cambridge in 1941, created the show alongside his childhood friend Roger Law.

Fluck and Law went on to move to London and establish themselves as freelance illustrators. In 1976, they set up their creative partnership, 'Luck and Flaw', back in Cambridge.