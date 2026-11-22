Peter Fluck, co-creator of Spitting Image, dies aged 85
Mr Fluck, who created the hit satirical puppet show alongside Roger Law, died at his home in Cornwall on Saturday morning
Peter Fluck, the co-creator of the satirical puppet show Spitting Image, has died aged 85 following a recent illness.
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Mr Fluck died at his home in Cornwall on Saturday morning, his family announced.
Spitting Image, which satirised politics, entertainment, sport and British popular culture, became one of the most popular television programmes of the 1980s.
The series featured puppet caricatures of celebrities and prominent public figures, including former prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major, as well as members of the royal family.
Mr Fluck, who was born in Cambridge in 1941, created the show alongside his childhood friend Roger Law.
Fluck and Law went on to move to London and establish themselves as freelance illustrators. In 1976, they set up their creative partnership, 'Luck and Flaw', back in Cambridge.
In a statement reported by BBC News, his family said: “The spirit that Spitting Image brought to the country was epoch defining.
“With Roger Law (‘Luck and Flaw’), he brought a unique cutting edge to caricaturing that later evolved into a production company that created the TV series Spitting Image.”
“Peter’s creative life continued after the series for many years from his studio in Cornwall.”
“He was a private man who eschewed fame and attention.”
Spitting Image won several awards, including two Emmys, and attracted audiences of up to 15 million viewers at its peak before being cancelled in 1996.