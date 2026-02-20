The co-founder of online fashion giant Asos has died in a fall from a balcony in Thailand.

Quentin Griffiths, 58, fell to his death from the balcony of his 17th floor apartment, Thai police said.

He fell to his death on February 9 in the seaside town of Pattaya.

Police are investigating his death. They said Mr Griffiths, a British passport holder was by himself at the time of his death and the room was locked from the inside.

There was no evidence of a break-in. An autopsy did not reveal any evidence of foul play, police said.

He co-founded Asos in 2000 and remained a significant shareholder after leaving the firm five years later.

The police also said that Griffiths was involved in two ongoing court cases that might have caused him stress.

Read more: Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane dies aged 53 following ALS diagnosis

Read more: Climber who left girlfriend to die on Austria's biggest mountain spared jail after being found guilty of manslaughter