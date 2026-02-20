Co-founder of fashion giant Asos dies in fall from balcony in Thailand
The co-founder of online fashion giant Asos has died in a fall from a balcony in Thailand.
Quentin Griffiths, 58, fell to his death from the balcony of his 17th floor apartment, Thai police said.
He fell to his death on February 9 in the seaside town of Pattaya.
Police are investigating his death. They said Mr Griffiths, a British passport holder was by himself at the time of his death and the room was locked from the inside.
There was no evidence of a break-in. An autopsy did not reveal any evidence of foul play, police said.
He co-founded Asos in 2000 and remained a significant shareholder after leaving the firm five years later.
The police also said that Griffiths was involved in two ongoing court cases that might have caused him stress.
He was arrested last year amid a bitter row with his Thai ex wife who accused him of stealing £500,000 from the company they ran together.
He was quizzed by detectives after she claimed he had forged documents to sell land and shares in the firm without her knowledge.
Griffiths insisted he was innocent and was released after questioning. The probe was ongoing.
Mr Griffiths moved to Thailand in around 2007 and, after divorcing his first wife, married a Thai woman.
They had a son and daughter but split a few years ago.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”
Griffiths helped launch Asos in 2000 alongside Nick Robertson and Andrew Regan, and remained there until 2005. He later made £15million from share sales in 2010 and received a further stock windfall in 2013.