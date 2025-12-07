Co-founder of the new ‘Your Party’, Zarah Sultana, talks to Lewis about how ‘collective leadership’ of the party would work. Lewis also asks her about her relationship with other co-leader, Jeremy Corbyn. This follows her accusations that Corbyn and leading figures in the party carried out a ‘witch hunt’ to purge left-wing activists. She further accused the former Labour leader of fostering an environment of ‘bullying' within the party. Despite this, Sultana maintains they have a ‘good relationship’, having recently spoken at PMQs last week.