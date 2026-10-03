The FlyDubai co-pilot who stabbed his captain in a savage knife attack had previously been prevented from flying by Oman over concerns about his radical ideological views, sources have said.

Although the ban had been placed on the pilot, it is alleged that he was still hired by FlyDubai, enabling him to fly sensitive routes connecting the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot on a flight headed for Tel Aviv from Dubai in an attempted hijacking on Wednesday.

FlyDubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying more than 170 passengers, dropped more than 17,000ft after the pilots became involved in a physical altercation and transmitted emergency signals.

Video footage has been shared capturing the incident, showing a group of passengers taking control of the FlyDubai jet. Two men, believed to be the pilot and co-pilot, can be seen covered in blood.

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