Co-pilot accused of stabbing captain had been barred from flying by Oman, sources claim
The plane, carrying more than 170 passengers, dropped over 17,000ft after the pilots became involved in a physical altercation
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The FlyDubai co-pilot who stabbed his captain in a savage knife attack had previously been prevented from flying by Oman over concerns about his radical ideological views, sources have said.
Listen to this article
Although the ban had been placed on the pilot, it is alleged that he was still hired by FlyDubai, enabling him to fly sensitive routes connecting the United Arab Emirates and Israel.
Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot on a flight headed for Tel Aviv from Dubai in an attempted hijacking on Wednesday.
FlyDubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying more than 170 passengers, dropped more than 17,000ft after the pilots became involved in a physical altercation and transmitted emergency signals.
Video footage has been shared capturing the incident, showing a group of passengers taking control of the FlyDubai jet. Two men, believed to be the pilot and co-pilot, can be seen covered in blood.
Read more: Pilot who thwarted 'Israel's 9/11' was 'stabbed in head' and had 'arm split in two' by knife-attacking colleague aboard hijacked flight
Read more: Hero pilot who thwarted 'Israel's 9/11' hailed by Netanyahu for saving 174 lives aboard hijacked flight after being stabbed
According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, it has not been confirmed whether Oman raised concerns about the individual's beliefs with other airlines or countries.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Oman’s government and FlyDubai did not respond to requests for comment about the claims.
There is very little known about the individual's motives or identity. After receiving treatment for his injuries, he was moved to Abu Dhabi.
The United Arab Emirates has ordered an investigation into the incident, with the country's judicial authorities having jurisdiction as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flying under its flag.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will be "possibly participating" in the investigation, and previously described Captain Machchhar, who was attacked, as a "true hero" for helping to intervene and stop the hijacking attempt.
Netanyahu added: “The attacker underwent Islamic radicalization,”
“He came to crash the passengers on board.”
FlyDubai has said the underlying reasons for the incident are still unknown.