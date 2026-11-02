Nathalia Gadelha could be heard pleading for help onboard the doomed Learjet as it plummeted to the ground

Nathalia Gadelha, 20, was piloting the Learjet 60 on Sunday when it crashed near West Palm Beach. Picture: Threads

By Georgia Rowe

The co-pilot of a Learjet that plummeted into the ground in Florida, killing all nine people on board, has been named as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha.

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Ms Gadelha, who gained her pilot’s licence aged 17, was said by family members to have been at the controls of the Learjet 60 when it crashed on Sunday. Shocking dashcam footage captured the moment the jet suddenly nosedived to the ground near West Palm Beach before erupting into a huge ball of flames. Gadelha grew up in Palm Beach County and previously featured in a local media report after first getting her pilot's license in 2023 while she was still in high school. "I definitely do brag because people say, 'Oh, you can’t drive,' and I’m like, 'Yeah, but I can fly'," she told CBS12. The Learjet 60 plunged 34,000 feet before crashing into the ground just before 1pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Dashcam footage shows the fireball erupt following the crash. Picture: Aki Kuusisto/via REUTERS

Air traffic control audio from the plane’s final moments captured the pilot reciting part of the Lord’s Prayer as the aircraft lost control. In the recording, a man can be heard saying: “Who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name,” while Gadelha reportedly warned the aircraft had banked 60 degrees - meaning it was flying sideways. Moments later, the jet careened into a mobile home in Greenacres, Palm Beach County - leaving behind a large crater in the road. Officials have not yet released the identities of the remaining victims and are expected to provide further details at a press conference later on Monday. The aircraft, reportedly valued at around £1.6 million, was travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

Gadelha grew up in Palm Beach County and previously featured in a local media report after getting her pilot's license at the age of 17. Picture: Threads