The co-pilot accused of attacking his captain with an axe onboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv allegedly left Oman Air’s pilot-training programme after concerns were raised about his extremist ideology.

The suspect was forced to leave flight training with Oman Air because of concerns over his radical views, before subsequently transferring to another position at the national airline, sources have told CNN.

A LinkedIn profile belonging to a man named Hamam al-Hammami, who has been identified as the co-pilot accused in the attack, states that he worked for Oman Air for seven years before leaving in February 2025.

The profile says he then joined Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc in June 2025, before leaving the company in January 2026.

The page made no mention of al-Hammami working for Flydubai.

However, one source confirmed to CNN that the account is understood to belong to the Flydubai pilot involved in Wednesday's attack. The LinkedIn page has since been deleted.

Read more: Flydubai co-pilot attacked captain 'with axe' in cockpit in hijack 'terror' bid, UAE claims

Read more: Co-pilot accused of stabbing captain had been barred from flying by Oman, sources claim