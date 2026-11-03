Nathalia Gadelha messaged her boyfriend to say the aircraft had encountered “turbulence” and “ice”, just minutes before the jet plummeted to the ground

The 20-year-old texted her boyfriend about the poor conditions just ten minutes before the jet crashed. Picture: Instagram

By Georgia Rowe

Chilling messages sent by a 20-year-old co-pilot to her boyfriend just minutes before a plane crash that killed nine people in Florida have been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras was among those killed when a Learjet crashed near West Palm Beach on Sunday, bursting into flames on impact. Family members said Ms Gadelha, who gained her pilot’s licence at 17, was at the controls of the Learjet 60 when it went down. Around ten minutes before the crash, she messaged her boyfriend Justin to say the aircraft had encountered “turbulence” and “ice”. Her stepfather, Thiago Corteleti, 44, told the New York Post: “She just said, ‘I’ve got turbulence, I’ve got ice.’” Read more: Texas tech tycoon, wife and two toddlers killed in Florida private jet crash named - after co-pilot identified Read more: Co-pilot of jet that crashed in Florida fireball identified as 20-year-old who gained license in high school

The young pilot, who had already logged around 1,300 hours of flight time, frequently flew alongside her boyfriend and shared pictures and videos of their trips together on her social media. Ms Gadelha grew up in Palm Beach County and previously featured in a local media report after obtaining her pilot's license in 2023, while she was still in high school. "I definitely do brag because people say, 'Oh, you can’t drive,' and I’m like, 'Yeah, but I can fly'," she told CBS12. The Learjet 60 plunged 34,000 feet before crashing into the ground just before 1pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina were among those lost aboard. Picture: Family handout