Co-pilot warned boyfriend of 'turbulence and ice' in message just ten minutes before private jet crash in Florida that killed nine people
Nathalia Gadelha messaged her boyfriend to say the aircraft had encountered “turbulence” and “ice”, just minutes before the jet plummeted to the ground
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Chilling messages sent by a 20-year-old co-pilot to her boyfriend just minutes before a plane crash that killed nine people in Florida have been revealed.
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Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras was among those killed when a Learjet crashed near West Palm Beach on Sunday, bursting into flames on impact.
Family members said Ms Gadelha, who gained her pilot’s licence at 17, was at the controls of the Learjet 60 when it went down.
Around ten minutes before the crash, she messaged her boyfriend Justin to say the aircraft had encountered “turbulence” and “ice”.
Her stepfather, Thiago Corteleti, 44, told the New York Post: “She just said, ‘I’ve got turbulence, I’ve got ice.’”
Read more: Texas tech tycoon, wife and two toddlers killed in Florida private jet crash named - after co-pilot identified
Read more: Co-pilot of jet that crashed in Florida fireball identified as 20-year-old who gained license in high school
The young pilot, who had already logged around 1,300 hours of flight time, frequently flew alongside her boyfriend and shared pictures and videos of their trips together on her social media.
Ms Gadelha grew up in Palm Beach County and previously featured in a local media report after obtaining her pilot's license in 2023, while she was still in high school.
"I definitely do brag because people say, 'Oh, you can’t drive,' and I’m like, 'Yeah, but I can fly'," she told CBS12.
The Learjet 60 plunged 34,000 feet before crashing into the ground just before 1pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
A tech tycoon and his young family were also identified as victims of the horrific crash in Florida.
A family member confirmed to TMZ that Austin-based entrepreneur Adam Robinson, 44, his wife, Helen and their two toddlers, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were aboard the crashed Learjet 60.
The family was also travelling with their nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and two close friends, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.
In a statement, a family member wrote: "Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were the light of their lives.
"Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives."
"Charmi and Rachel were full of joy and adventure. They loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation," the statement continued.
"Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family. She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion," the social media tribute read.