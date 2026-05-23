The incident, at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, is one of the deadliest reported in the country in the past decade.

Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China. Picture: REUTERS

By Katy Dartford

The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China's Shanxi province has jumped to 90, state media CCTV reported on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The gas explosion occurred late on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, with 247 workers on duty underground, state media Xinhua reported earlier in the day. China's President called for authorities to "spare no effort" in treating the injured and conducting search and rescue operations. Xi Jinping ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and strict accountability in accordance with the law, according to Xinhua. Read More: Xi hails 'important' US-China ties as Beijing rolls out red carpet for Trump at glitzy state banquet

Read More: Rescue team release photographs showing where five Italian divers lost their lives in Maldives death caves

Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine. Picture: REUTERS