A 200-metre section of a coastal road in a south coast beauty spot has washed away after being hit by storms.

Devon County Council warned the damage would cost “tens of millions of pounds” to repair.

Images and video footage of the scene show sections of the road and a public car park have disappeared into the sea.

Part of the A379 connecting Devon villages Torcross and Slapton broke apart overnight after sea defences were destroyed in last month’s storms.

The road was previously washed away during Storm Emma in March 2018.

It re-opened later that year after extensive repairs.

This stretch of road has a lake on one side and the sea on the other.

The A379 is a key route connecting Torcross with the town of Dartmouth.

Devon County Council’s leader Julian Brazil said: “It’s devastating for the local community, and our priority is the families whose lives and livelihoods are directly affected by this.

“The route is not looking good and we’re likely to be looking at tens of millions of pounds to repair it.

“The county can’t afford to rebuild the road and we’re desperately looking for help from Government.”

Mr Brazil, the council’s chief executive Donna Manson, and Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon Caroline Voaden were in Westminster on Tuesday to urge the Government to provide more funding for Devon’s roads.

Ms Voaden said the road washing away was “absolutely devastating” and “the news we’ve all been dreading”.

She continued: “One of my team is on the ground now and said the force of the waves is shaking the road. It is terrifying.

“I am doing everything I can to support the local community and businesses, including urgently trying to secure a meeting with the Department for Transport.

“Before this disaster, I had been calling for far greater government support for coastal communities being battered by more intense and frequent storms.

“Today those calls take on an even greater resonance.

“The Environment Agency is visiting the area today and I will be doing all I can in Westminster to get the significant help needed from the Government.”

The owners of the Start Bay Inn in Torcross posted on Facebook: “It’s a mess, like a bomb has gone off.⁣ We are heartbroken.”

The Government was approached for a comment.

Three named storms – Goretti, Ingrid and Chandra – all brought downpours to many areas of the UK in January – particularly the South West – leading to flooding and widespread travel disruption.