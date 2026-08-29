A vessel with five people on board is "in distress" in the English Channel, the coastguard has said.

A rescue helicopter, lifeboats and an aircraft have been sent by the coastguard to rescue the vessel, located south west of Eddystone Lighthouse off Plymouth.

HM Coastguard said it was alerted at 18:00 BST and sent a coastguard rescue helicopter, a fixed wing aircraft and RNLI lifeboats from Falmouth and Plymouth.

Local vessels are also assisting.

No further details are currently available, the coastguard said.