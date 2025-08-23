Parent company Coca-Cola are reportedly in talks with investors over selling Britain’s biggest high street coffee chain.

The US-based soft drinks company acquired the UK chain six years ago for over $5 billion (around £3.9 billion) from Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

Although lawyers are reportedly starting work on the potential sale, analysts have said that the chain may only sell for around £2 billion now, should a deal be agreed.

Costa has more than 2,000 stores across the UK, and over 3,000 globally. According to Sky News, potential offers for the coffee giant are due in early autumn.

The news comes as the coffee giant has faced financial pressures amid a tough consumer environment. Reports said Costa’s 2022 accounts showed pressures triggered by inflation, leading to a "restructuring programme" being launched by the chain.

