By Frankie Elliott

Brits who buy cocaine could be funding Russia's war in Ukraine through a murky billion-dollar money laundering network operating across the UK.

Criminals working in 28 towns and cities who generate "dirty cash" from drugs, firearms and immigration gangs are having their earnings converted into cryptocurrency, the National Crime Agency said. This illegal capital is then used to bankroll "geopolitical events causing suffering around the world", with the gang generating enough money to purchase a bank, which allowed payments to support Russia's military efforts and help clients avoid sanctions in the UK. Read more: 'Dangerous' ex-police officer David Carrick handed another life sentence for rape and abuse Read more: Dangerous culture of normalised drugs crisis in prisons must be broken, MPs hear

Officials exposed this grim underground network through Operation Destabilise, which has seen 128 people arrested and more than £25 million in cash and digital assets seized. Couriers on the pipeline have been targeted with posters at motorway service stations, which warn it is "just a matter of time" before they are arrested. These UK-based individuals "play an intrinsic role" in the global criminal enterprise, which poses a "significant" threat, NCA's deputy director for economic crime Sal Melki said. He added: "Cash couriers are in our communities and are making the criminal ecosystem function - because if you cannot profit from your crimes, why bother. "They are paid very little for the risks they take and face years in prison, while those they work for enjoy huge profits." The launderers were not just couriers, but instead individuals who are “sustaining an entire architecture that allows crime to pay in our country”. And earning just a few hundred pounds through this network could lead to years behind bars, Mr Melki said. The NCA boss continued: "For the first time, we are tying drugs trades in our community all the way through to the highest levels of organised crime, geopolitics, sanctions evasion, the Russian industrial military complex, and state-linked activity.

