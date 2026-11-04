Police were called to a lay-by in Northampton on November 26 2021 after an HGV driver reported that his container had been broken into and items were stolen.

Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

Police have recovered more than £80 million worth of cocaine after a lorry driver stopped for a cup of tea at a burger van and his vehicle was broken into by a drugs gang.

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Officers from Northamptonshire Police were called to a lay-by on Lilliput Road, Northampton, on November 26 2021 after an HGV driver reported that his container had been broken into and items were stolen. The container was supposed to include 29 pallets of steel furniture parts and had been sealed before leaving Mexico on September 30 2021. When the driver stopped to get the cup of tea, bystanders saw a grey transit van park at the rear of the lorry and a “group of men remove large, wrapped packages from the rear before fleeing from the scene”, police said. Within two hours, Northamptonshire Police located the silver Transit van used in the heist – recovering 11 holdalls containing drugs. Inside the lorry, officers found they had left behind seven holdalls containing cocaine. This week, two men and a woman were jailed for a combined 47 years after officers recovered all 18 holdalls of cocaine – totalling 780kg with a street value of more than £80 million.

When the HGV driver stopped to get a cup of tea from a burger van, a “group of men remove[d] large, wrapped packages from the rear before fleeing from the scene”. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Craig Le-Mare, 36, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday to 20 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply cocaine, police said. Kelly Robertson, 46, of Peregrine Close, Watford, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court in November 2024 for conspiracy to supply cocaine, police said. Michael Weston, 57, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court in May to 12 years and nine months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply cocaine, police said. Read more: ‘World has an opportunity’ to tackle Iran conflict and living costs, says Burnham following Trump's Midterm defeat Read more: Trump’s crushing humiliation will not end his war in Iran, writes Simon Marks

Craig Le-Mare was jailed for 20 years. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Kelly Robertson was jailed for 15 years. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Michael Weston was jailed for 12 years and 9 months. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Police said the trio “switched cars, changed number plates, split up and even falsely reported the van as stolen as they desperately tried to avoid detection”. After the shipment of drugs was identified, specialist Metropolitan Police officers launched an investigation, gathering CCTV and tracking the suspects’ routes to and from the scene. They uncovered the gang had been working for the previous month to hire vehicles and get people in place for the attempted heist. Financial records showed group members had arrived in Ipswich on the same day the shipment arrived at Felixstowe port on November 12 2021. Analysis of their financial records revealed they had “booked rooms at a budget hotel, hired a van and ordered large takeaways to their rooms”, police said. Officers found they had laid in wait until the morning of November 26 2021, when they followed the lorry as it left the haulage yard.

Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Driving in a black Ford Mondeo, a grey Vauxhall Astra and white BMW, they trailed it for 125 miles across the country to Northampton, with Weston sending a message to his partner saying “things are happening for me v soon”. After news of the police seizure broke in 2021, phone data showed Weston had texted a friend a link to a BBC article and complaining he was now “skint” for Christmas. Robertson was arrested on December 14 2023 after Met officers unravelled the network. Le-Mare left the UK shortly after the drugs were seized and was arrested at Gatwick Airport on January 25 2025.

At the time the cocaine was uncovered, Northamptonshire Police said it was the force’s “biggest seizure of class A drugs”. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police