Janine Roebuck, 72, from London, had double cochlear implants fitted to restore her hearing, a method now being trialled nationwide

An opera singer who hid her deafness for over 30 years has described “life-changing” surgery that has the potential to become the norm for thousands of NHS patients. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

An opera singer who hid her deafness for over 30 years has described “life-changing” surgery that has the potential to become the norm for thousands of NHS patients.

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Janine Roebuck, 72, from London, had double cochlear implants fitted to restore her hearing, a method now being trialled nationwide to see whether it can transform the lives of thousands more people. Under current guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), the vast majority of deaf adults are only eligible for one cochlear implant. This is based on analysis suggesting that offering two is not cost-effective for the NHS and a lack of evidence in the area. To address this, the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), which receives Government funding, is backing a new study into two implants for adults, which is being led by Addenbrooke’s Hospital and the University of Cambridge. Ms Roebuck suffers from the inherited condition sensorineural hearing loss, which accounts for around 70% of all cases of genetic hearing loss. The condition has been carried down through generations of her family.

Close up of a cochlear implant. Picture: Alamy

In 2019, she underwent cochlear implant surgery on the NHS for one ear, as per the guidelines, but decided to pay to have the other ear done at the same time using her own money. For more than 30 years, she had hid her deteriorating hearing, despite being a mezzo-soprano, performing in operas, operettas and musicals, including at the Royal Opera House in London. She has now retired. She said having the surgery was “the best thing I’ve ever done in my life”, adding: “Having two implants is light years away from just one. “Sound quality is so much better, sounds are fuller, clearer, louder and more natural. “It’s much easier to tell where sounds are coming from, especially in busy spaces. “If you’re out in public, it can be hard to follow who is speaking, making joining in with conversations almost impossible. “As a result, you have debilitating concentration fatigue at the end of every day.” She described how the surgery has dramatically improved her life, adding: “With bilateral implants, I no longer consider myself to be deaf. “They have been utterly life-changing and, for me, have broken a generational curse. “Struggling to hear can be extremely isolating and many people experience anxiety or depression as a result. “The implants are life-changing. They reconnect you to the world and, most importantly, people. “Communication is surely the longing of every human heart. “I also feel safer and more secure having the two implants. “I am more aware of and connected to what’s happening in the world around me. “And, if anything goes wrong with one of the implants, I’m not suddenly plunged into a world of total silence.”