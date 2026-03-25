There is a growing sense that something in Britain is fraying.

You can see it in politics. You can hear it in public debate. You can feel it in the way people talk about each other, not with curiosity, but with distance. The language of division is becoming more familiar than the language of belonging.

This is not unique to the UK. The United States has already travelled much further down this path. There, economic insecurity and cultural disconnection have reshaped politics in ways that still surprise many observers. The lesson is not simply about policy. It is about people feeling unseen, unheard and unrepresented.

Britain is not there yet, but it is not immune either.

What often gets missed in this conversation is culture. Not high culture, not institutional culture, but everyday culture. The identities people grow up with, the communities they recognise themselves in, and the stories that make them feel part of something larger than themselves.

When those weaken, something important is lost.

That is where the Modern Cockney Festival begins.

This is not about nostalgia. It is not about pretending the past was better. It is about recognising that working-class culture has always been a source of strength in Britain. It has provided language, humour, resilience and a shared sense of identity that cuts across difference.

Yet too often, it is treated as a stereotype or overlooked entirely.

Cockney identity is a case in point. Over the past century, it has evolved, stretched and travelled far beyond the East End. Today, it is not one thing. It is many things at once. It is old school and new school. It is rooted and diasporic. It is shaped by migration, global influences, and the lived experiences of millions of people who would never describe themselves as posh Londoners.

And yet, despite that richness, it is increasingly absent from the spaces that shape how we see ourselves. It is rarely reflected in official cultural strategies. It is often flattened into caricature in popular media. It risks becoming something people reference rather than something they live.

That matters more than it might seem.

When people do not see their identity reflected, they do not just lose representation. They lose connection. They lose confidence. They lose a sense that public life includes them.

Rebuilding that connection does not start in Westminster. It starts closer to home.

The Modern Cockney Festival is an attempt to do just that. Over the course of a month, through theatre, poetry, opera, walking tours and community events, we are creating spaces where people can recognise themselves and each other again. We are celebrating what it means to be part of a culture that is still evolving, still diverse and still relevant.

It is not just about looking back. It is also about looking forward.

In a city often defined by finance and technology, there is still value in traditions shaped by markets, neighbourhoods and face-to-face relationships. These are not relics. They are resources. They offer a way of thinking about community that is grounded, practical and human.

There is a tendency to see identity as something that divides. That is only part of the story. Identity can also bring people together, particularly when it is open, flexible and shared.

Modern Cockney identity reflects that. It allows for layered experiences. It makes space for people to describe themselves in ways that feel true to their lives, whether that is Bengali Cockney, Black Cockney or Essex Cockney. It reflects a Britain that is more complex than the labels often used to describe it.

The question facing Britain is not just economic. It is relational. It is about whether people feel part of the same story.

If we want to avoid deeper division, we need to take that seriously.

Culture alone will not solve everything. But without it, we will struggle to solve anything.

Reconnection has to start somewhere. It may as well start with who we are.

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Saif Osmani is the Co-founder of the Modern Cockney Festival.

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