Cockroach ‘crawled out of bus driver’s drink’ - as infestation grips London bus routes
Campaigners have called for better conditions as cockroach sightings on several London buses have sparked serious health concerns.
A bus driver has been left horrified after finding cockroaches inside her drink - as reports of pest infestations across the network surge.

Several London bus routes have reported cockroach infestations much to the horror of drivers who have raised serious health concerns.
One disgruntled driver said she was sipping on an energy drink when she noticed something strange.
She then “spat out” her drink and “to her horror” realised it was a cockroach.
“I spat it out and saw it was a cockroach. I felt sick and ended up vomiting,” she told London Bus Forum.
Footage shows the insect sprawled out on the table next to her lunch.
She claimed that her bus, LT160, has been flagged for pest issues several times.The driver said that despite repeated complaints and checks the bus has continually returned to service.
“They keep putting it back on the road and telling us it’s fit for service,” she said.
This is not the only bus route reportedly gripped by infestations.
Photos taken by bus drivers show insects hiding under seat cushions, inside fabric seams, and in floor panels.
Several were snapped on route 345, while sightings have also been reported on routes 159 and 55.
Campaigners have called for more frequent deep cleaning on all buses, insecticidal treatments, heat treatments, and better vacuuming and sealed barriers on routes where infestations have broken out.
"The current state is untenable for drivers who already face demanding working conditions. Swift, transparent and decisive action will go a long way toward restoring trust, ensuring safety, and maintaining public confidence in London's bus services,” Kevin Mustafa, a London bus safety campaigner, said.
Drivers will reportedly protest next month to demand better conditions across the network, London Bus Forums reports.
A TfL spokesperson said: "We are committed to working together with operators to provide a clean environment for staff and customers. "Most TfL welfare facilities are cleaned multiple times a day, and at a minimum daily, to maintain hygiene and safety standards.
"All buses are also cleaned every night before entering service and reports such as these are rare.
"We take any report seriously and are urgently investigating the specific incidents that have been raised."As with any reports, we will take appropriate action as part of the investigation, which can include taking buses out of service for inspection, deep cleans and treatment with specialist equipment if necessary.
"We would like to reassure staff that our operators would never take action against people raising concerns about welfare or safety and encourage any driver with concerns to contact their employer, their union, or contact us directly."