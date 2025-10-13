Campaigners have called for better conditions as cockroach sightings on several London buses have sparked serious health concerns.

A bus driver found a cockroach in her drink as reports of infestations across the London network surge.

By Jacob Paul

A bus driver has been left horrified after finding cockroaches inside her drink - as reports of pest infestations across the network surge.

Several London bus routes have reported cockroach infestations much to the horror of drivers who have raised serious health concerns. One disgruntled driver said she was sipping on an energy drink when she noticed something strange. Read more: Two 13-year-old boys steal London buses in shocking joyrides through East London Read more: Hospital of horrors: NHS 'plagued by rats and cockroaches' as well as 'sewage leaks and crumbling ceilings'

She then “spat out” her drink and “to her horror” realised it was a cockroach. “I spat it out and saw it was a cockroach. I felt sick and ended up vomiting,” she told London Bus Forum. Footage shows the insect sprawled out on the table next to her lunch. She claimed that her bus, LT160, has been flagged for pest issues several times.The driver said that despite repeated complaints and checks the bus has continually returned to service. “They keep putting it back on the road and telling us it’s fit for service,” she said. This is not the only bus route reportedly gripped by infestations. Photos taken by bus drivers show insects hiding under seat cushions, inside fabric seams, and in floor panels. Several were snapped on route 345, while sightings have also been reported on routes 159 and 55. Campaigners have called for more frequent deep cleaning on all buses, insecticidal treatments, heat treatments, and better vacuuming and sealed barriers on routes where infestations have broken out.

Cockroaches have been seen under seats.