Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan made the comments during Friday's phone-in on LBC with James O'Brien. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Sadiq Khan has hit out at Reform UK defectors, likening them to "cockroaches" during his phone-in with James O'Brien.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Admitting that he once "understood" the appeal of Reform UK to disenfranchised voters, the Mayor explained that his view had since changed following the mass defection of Conservative MPs. "I now don't understand why anybody would vote for Reform," the London mayor insisted. "I got the attraction previously, I don't get the attraction now." The comments come less than 24 hours after Conservative MP and Shadow Cabinet member Robert Jenrick became the latest politician to defect to Reform after being sacked by Kemi Badenoch. Jenrick launched a scathing attack on the Tories on Thursday after Ms Badenoch sacked him, removed the whip and suspended his party membership, after he left material "lying around" that gave away his plans to defect.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan during a phone-in on LBC with James O'Brien, at the Global Radio studios in London. Picture: Alamy

Insisting he "won't be joining Reform" anytime soon, Sir Sadiq insisted: "I think those who think reform is the answer to their problems should think again. He added: "Those who think Reform is the answer to their problems are wrong". "People look to disruption when they're fed up with business as usual," Sir Sadiq continued, highlighting people's frustration at the current status quo and the reasons for Reform's surge in support.