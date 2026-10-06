The world number four says she was subject to trolling after pausing the match to point out a flickering light fixture

Coco Gauff reacts to defeating Xinran Sun in the third round of the China Open. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

US tennis star Coco Gauff has hit back against racist trolls online following an incident during her winning match at the China Open.

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The American world number four won in straight sets against her 16-year-old Chinese opponent, but faced a deluge of racist comments online following an incident which some viewers believed was unfair. She defended herself after the match on X, saying: "The amount of racist comments/dms [SIC] I’ve received in the last few hours is insane." Gauff was sitting at 4-5 in the first set against Sun Xinran when her opponent thought she’d hit a winner which would have secured her the first set. However, Gauff had already raised her hand to stop the point as a light in the side panels around the court was flickering and making it difficult to play. Read more: World number one Jannik Sinner ends 2026 tennis season early due to knee injury Read more: Emma Raducanu will 'try and enjoy the process' as she fights to mount tennis comeback

Xinran Sun leaves the court after losing the match against Coco Gauff. Picture: Getty

Gauff took the next three points to hold for 5-5, and then dropped just one more game in the match, winning the match in straight sets 7-5 6-1 against the 16-year-old. Her win was followed by a deluge of hate online, which the 22-year-old Black woman responded to. She took to the comment section on X under a critical post about her saying: “It was an unfortunate situation but it is out of my control. “Xinran is incredible talent and player, I apologised for the situation at the end of the match and she completely understood.” Gauff then responded to a racist reply to her post by saying: “Hey everyone, you can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist.” She added: “I’m not a cheater or a thief.” The American, who debuted on the world stage at just 15 went on to say that she felt for Sun in that moment and that she believes the match was the “beginning of an incredible career” for the young player.

hey everyone, you can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist. the amount of racist comments/dms I’ve received in the last few hours is insane. Lastly, I ‘m not a cheater or a thief. — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) October 5, 2026