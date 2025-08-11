A view of workers in Hut 6 at Bletchley Park near Milton Keynes during World War II, the site of GCHQ's wartime headquarters. Picture: Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Letters released by GCHQ have revealed how wartime codebreakers were granted holiday and told their jobs were over after VJ Day.

The intelligence agency has published historic documents to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Japan Day, shedding light on what happened to staff who deciphered Nazi messages during the Second World War. A first letter dated August 12 1945 was sent to staff at GCHQ's wartime headquarters, Bletchley Park, days before VJ Day was declared on August 15. It said: "All staff except the absolute minimum necessary to maintain essential services, will be granted two days paid holidays to mark the end of hostilities in Asia." According to GCHQ, extra holiday would not have been usual for staff working at the agency, then called GC&CS (Government Code and Cypher School).

The document added: "After the VJ holidays, it is hoped that there will be no further shift working at B/P except for ‘essential services’." GCHQ staff were bound by the Official Secrets Act and were unable to talk about their secret work they carried out during the war. The second letter documents a template for telling staff their employment had ended. Their managers would have filled in the correct dates and sent it to their teams.

A letter released by GCHQ revealing how wartime codebreakers were granted holiday and were made redundant in the aftermath of Victory in Japan Day. Picture: Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)/PA Wire