Coffee prices are set to remain high despite falling production costs, the boss of Caffe Nero has warned.

"You typically don't have cuts," he said.

Speaking after the good news, Mr Ford poured cold water on hopes of a price cut by stating that many business opt to delay.

Gerry Ford said the wait for cheaper takeaway coffee will likely go on even as inflationary spikes ease across the supply chain.

"What you have is you don't have the same inflation, so instead of thinking 'I'll put up my prices now six months after the last one, it might instead be 18 months."

Mr Ford added: "By and large, if costs come down, then [coffee shops] just won't increase the prices for a longer length of time".

Prices at major chains such as Starbucks, Costa Coffee and Pret A Manger have spiked in recent years.

A Tall Americano at Starbucks typically starts at around £3.20, a White Chocolate Mocha is priced at £5.45, while an Iced Caramel Macchiato costs around £5.10.

Customisable drinks and larger servings now regularly cost caffeine lovers £5 or more.

Jack Scott-Paul, senior brand manager at Taylors of Harrogate, told GB News that arabica bean prices have risen by more than 50 per cent over the past year alone.

"Cost pressures are coming from multiple directions – rising shipping and storage costs, increasing labour costs, broader macro-economic factors and, significantly, climate change, which is having a growing impact on farming communities and yields".