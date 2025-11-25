A woman believed to be dead and hours away from being cremated has been found alive after staff heard faint knocking coming from inside her coffin.

Pairat Soodthoop, the general manager of the Wat Rat Prakhong Tham temple, on the outskirts of Bangkok, said he was “startled” when he heard the sound.

He immediately asked staff to reopen the coffin, where he witnessed the 65-year-old woman moving.

Mr Soodthoop told the Associated Press he saw her "opening her eyes slightly and knocking on the side of the coffin".

"She must have been knocking for quite some time."

Read More: Unemployed son dressed as dead mum to reclaim her pension as he hid the 'mummified' body at home