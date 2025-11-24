Funeral directors say the industry has been gradually adapting with large coffins to deal with increased obesity

By Alex Storey

Coffins in the UK are becoming too large to be cremated amid the nation's growing obesity problem, funeral directors have warned.

"We always look after people in a dignified manner and would never cut corners because someone's on the larger side," he told the Telegraph. "But we are noticing that as a general population people are getting bigger, which adds complications for our role." Mr Purves, who also runs William Purves, Scotland's largest independent funeral directors, added: "When I started 25 years ago, the standard width of a coffin was 18 inches. "But now we use a 20in coffin as standard. Occasionally we require a 24in coffin, but there are occasions when we need an even wider coffin than that. "We have had occasions where the deceased is too large to be cremated, occasions where the family have not been able to have their loved one cremated. Due to the size, they’ve had to have a burial." Scotland's Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors said there had been a rise in the "handling issues in respect of very large and heavy coffins." The report, published last month, cited one awkward episode where a coffin resting on a catafalque, or mechanised platform at the front of a crematorium, could not be lowered. At the end of the service, when the moment came for the casket to disappear slowly out of sight, it was too large.