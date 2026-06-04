The government will explore whether courts should give greater weight to the impact of domestic abuse when settling finances

The government will explore whether courts should give greater weight to the impact of domestic abuse when assessing finances. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Unmarried couples who live together and domestic abuse survivors will be given stronger rights under major government reforms.

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Currently unmarried couples do not have the same rights to claim or inherit assets if the relationship ends or a partner dies as married couples do. And when unmarried couples with children separate, the care-giving parent currently is unable to apply to the courts for long-term financial support. The government will also explore whether courts should give greater weight to the impact of domestic abuse when assessing finances, regardless of whether they are married. Sam Smethers, CEO of Surviving Economic Abuse, said: "Too often, cohabiting survivors are left with no safe route to separate financially from an abusive partner, forced to abandon their home, savings or financial security just to escape. “It is encouraging that the Government will also explore whether courts should give greater weight to domestic, including economic, abuse when resolving finances. Too many survivors are forced to navigate an outdated legal system that doesn’t consider the impact of these harms and is often weaponised by abusers to continue coercive control from afar." The government is also proposing making pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements legally binding. While prenups can be accepted by a family court, the judge can ultimately decide whether to enforce them. There would also be support to help divorcing couples resolve financial disputes more easily and fairly.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said the reforms, which are the subject of a 10-week government consultation launching today, would "strike an important balance between tradition and modernity". . Picture: Alamy