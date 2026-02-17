Unsettled weather will continue across the UK this week, with rain, wind, snow and ice forecast, the Met Office has warned.

A cold health alert has been issued, with forecasters predicting snow will hit parts of the UK later this week.

The alert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) runs from 6am on Friday until 8am on Monday, covering the South West, the Midlands, the North East, the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The alert follows a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice that came into force on Monday afternoon, bringing with it the possibility of transport disruption.

The yellow weather warnings were in place until 10am on Tuesday.

Many people had a “shock to the system” from the “widespread frost” that covered much of the UK on Tuesday morning.

The rest of the day is likely to become a “dry and bright day for many”, albeit remaining cool with wintry showers for some across the northern isles and east coast of Scotland, the Met Office have said.

Read more: Brits face snow 'shock' as weather warnings come into effect across swathes of UK

Read more: What are weather warnings and how do they work?