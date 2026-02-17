Cold health alert issued as snow expected in parts of the UK
The Met Office has said the UK will continue to see unsettled weather throughout the week.
Unsettled weather will continue across the UK this week, with rain, wind, snow and ice forecast, the Met Office has warned.
A cold health alert has been issued, with forecasters predicting snow will hit parts of the UK later this week.
The alert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) runs from 6am on Friday until 8am on Monday, covering the South West, the Midlands, the North East, the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.
The alert follows a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice that came into force on Monday afternoon, bringing with it the possibility of transport disruption.
The yellow weather warnings were in place until 10am on Tuesday.
Many people had a “shock to the system” from the “widespread frost” that covered much of the UK on Tuesday morning.
The rest of the day is likely to become a “dry and bright day for many”, albeit remaining cool with wintry showers for some across the northern isles and east coast of Scotland, the Met Office have said.
Frost and ice will greet many of us as we step outside on Tuesday morning ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2026
There'll be plenty of crisp sunshine to compensate though 🌤️
Thickening cloud in the west with any sunshine turning milky here ☁️
Rather windy near eastern coasts and feeling cold 🌬️🌡️ pic.twitter.com/3VnOpWlYO6
With cold air in position over the UK, further winter hazards are possible on Wednesday.
Low pressure from the west and southwest brings the possibility of rain, sleet and snow for parts of southern England and Wales, though the Met Office says it is too early for precise details.
Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates explained the uncertainty: “We’re keeping a close eye on low pressure systems to the west and southwest of the UK on Wednesday.
"This’ll bring moisture towards the cold air in-situ over the UK and brings with it the chance of snow for parts of southern England and possibly the southern half of Wales and the south Midlands.
"Whilst the greatest chance of snow will be over higher ground, there is the possibility of some to lower levels too.
"There is also the chance of further heavy rain affecting parts of southern England, though the extent of both rain and snow will be determined by the track of this area of low pressure.
"There’ll also be some strong, gusty winds, with warnings likely to be issued in the coming days as forecast confidence increases.”