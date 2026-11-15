Cold health alerts are set to come into force on Sunday evening as winter temperatures continue to set in across the UK.

The yellow cold health alerts indicate cold weather is likely to have a “minor” impact on health and social care services.

People such as pensioners and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to cold weather.

Paul Coleman, consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, said: “This is the latest cold health alert of the season, and we can expect more as we move further into winter.

“Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.”

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