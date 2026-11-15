Cold health alerts to come into force amid winter weather warnings
People are being encouraged to check in on vulnerable friends and neighbours during this cold snap
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Cold health alerts are set to come into force on Sunday evening as winter temperatures continue to set in across the UK.
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The yellow cold health alerts indicate cold weather is likely to have a “minor” impact on health and social care services.
People such as pensioners and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to cold weather.
Paul Coleman, consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, said: “This is the latest cold health alert of the season, and we can expect more as we move further into winter.
“Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.”
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A wet and chilly start for many on Sunday morning with spells of heavy rain for many. Thundery downpours are possible in southern England with hail 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/xSLQza2wtL— Met Office (@metoffice) November 14, 2026
The alerts were issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and The Humber, and will be in place from 9pm on Sunday until 9am on Thursday.
Mr Coleman added that people should dress as warmly as they can during colder spells and heat the rooms they use the most.
Wales and southern England can expect passing showers, residents of northern England and southern Scotland are predicted to experience strong winds and persistent rain, and those in the hills of northern Scotland can even anticipate snow.
Drivers should also be cautious in especially cold areas, as Ethan Douglas, operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said the cold conditions could lead to an ice risk on the roads, causing “potentially hazardous travelling conditions”.