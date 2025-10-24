Cold snap could bring first snow of the season for parts of the UK
Unsettled weather is expected to take hold across much of the UK by the end of the week
Temperatures across the UK are set to plunge this weekend, bringing a sharp reminder that winter is on its way.
Forecasters say the weather will reflect the seasonal shift, with much of the country turning colder, windier and more unsettled.
The change in conditions follows Storm Benjamin, now moving into the North Sea and allowing a brisk Arctic northerly airflow to sweep across the UK.
The Met Office said the cold front would make it feel “raw and chilly” for many areas, with a “notable” drop in temperature from Friday into the weekend.
Daytime highs are expected to reach just 8 to 11C across most of the UK, several degrees below the late-October average. The strong northerly wind will make it feel up to 5C colder, particularly along the east coast of Scotland and north-east England.
Frequent showers are likely in coastal areas exposed to the northerly flow, especially along north-facing shores. Inland, there will be bright spells, but the wind will keep temperatures low.
If showers fall over higher ground – mainly above 400 metres – they may turn to sleet or snow. This is most likely across the Scottish Highlands and Grampians, where a few centimetres of snow could settle.
The Met Office has urged those travelling through or living in upland areas to “be prepared” for wintry conditions.
Further south, the risk of snow is lower, but frost is possible overnight where skies clear and winds ease. Weather maps show snow flurries moving across northern Scotland on Saturday, with scattered showers lingering into Sunday.
Despite the arrival of sleet and snow, forecasters say these are not expected to be heavy or disruptive.
Saturday is expected to feel cold nationwide, with frost possible in towns and cities. Temperatures will remain stuck in single figures for many, with forecast highs around 11C in England, 10C in Wales, 8C in Scotland and 7C in Northern Ireland.
The gusty winds could reach gale force at times along eastern coasts, adding to the chill.
A change in wind direction early next week is expected to bring a spell of milder air. But by the end of the week, forecasters say further heavy rain and strong winds are likely to return.