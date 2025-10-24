Temperatures across the UK are set to plunge this weekend, bringing a sharp reminder that winter is on its way.

Forecasters say the weather will reflect the seasonal shift, with much of the country turning colder, windier and more unsettled.

The change in conditions follows Storm Benjamin, now moving into the North Sea and allowing a brisk Arctic northerly airflow to sweep across the UK.

The Met Office said the cold front would make it feel “raw and chilly” for many areas, with a “notable” drop in temperature from Friday into the weekend.

Daytime highs are expected to reach just 8 to 11C across most of the UK, several degrees below the late-October average. The strong northerly wind will make it feel up to 5C colder, particularly along the east coast of Scotland and north-east England.

