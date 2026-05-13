The warmer temperatures had Brits across the country feeling like summer was on its way, only to drop again as May began

Much the UK is experiencing unsettled weather this week, but the sunshine is set to return. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Sun lovers, rejoice! Cold weather may have hit the UK last week, but warmer climes are on their way back to the British Isles sooner than you know it.

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Fires are lit to protect grape vines from the late spring frost in the vineyard of Waitrose's Leckford Estate in Hampshire. Picture: Alamy

This is keeping daytime temperatures stuck at several degrees below what Brits expect of May weather. Across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, cold air is expected to hang around, with daytime highs remaining between 9-14 °C. Sunny spells and windy rain can be expected, alongside some late-season frosts at night. The good news? Over the weekend, that cold stretch will gradually begin to change. Westerly winds will pick up, and by Sunday, temperatures will return to the mid-May average of 12-18 °C. The weather is expected to change again by the middle of next week, bringing southerly winds from the subtropics, thanks to low pressure to the west of the UK and high pressure to the east.