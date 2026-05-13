Cold snap hits UK, but spring temperatures back next week
The warmer temperatures had Brits across the country feeling like summer was on its way, only to drop again as May began
Sun lovers, rejoice! Cold weather may have hit the UK last week, but warmer climes are on their way back to the British Isles sooner than you know it.
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Brits across the country have been bravely toughing out a cold snap after being prematurely teased with what felt like the early stages of summer towards the end of April.
Thankfully, forecasts indicate that afternoon highs could creep past 20 C in some areas, marking a major upgrade from the current climate.
So where did the cold snap come from? Northerly winds are currently pushing cold Arctic air across the UK, due to a combination of high pressure in the Atlantic and low-pressure systems moving across the north and east of the UK.
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This is keeping daytime temperatures stuck at several degrees below what Brits expect of May weather. Across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, cold air is expected to hang around, with daytime highs remaining between 9-14 °C.
Sunny spells and windy rain can be expected, alongside some late-season frosts at night.
The good news? Over the weekend, that cold stretch will gradually begin to change. Westerly winds will pick up, and by Sunday, temperatures will return to the mid-May average of 12-18 °C.
The weather is expected to change again by the middle of next week, bringing southerly winds from the subtropics, thanks to low pressure to the west of the UK and high pressure to the east.
While it’s difficult to predict exactly how the weather next week will feel, forecasts suggest it could bring maximum temperatures in the high-teens or low-twenties.
Parts of southern England and Wales may see even warmer temperatures, with the mercury climbing into the mid-twenties.
The warm weather doesn’t necessarily guarantee dry weather and sunshine for all Brits, and this good news does, unfortunately, still come with the warning of spells of rain in the north and west.
The increase in temperature is expected to be gradual, while the cold wind hangs around for the next couple of days.