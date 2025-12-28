Britons are set to shiver through not "particularly fantastic" temperatures as the country rings in the new year, with an amber health alert in place across parts of the UK.

“We’re losing this sort of settled but chilly conditions, and bringing in something a little bit more showery with more wintry hazards in the forecast, particularly for the north of the country.”

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said that the UK was losing the "settled but chilly" weather for more hazardous conditions.

Northern parts of the country are expected to bear the brunt of the chillier conditions from New Year’s Day onwards.

Forecasters say the end of 2025 will see temperatures of around 7-8C, with conditions set to improve at the start of the New Year.

An amber cold health alert has been issued for the North East and North West of England from 8pm on Sunday to 12pm on January 5.

Temperatures in these regions are expected to fall to around 3-5C.

The UKHSA has said the weather is “likely” to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including a “rise in deaths” among those with health conditions or aged 65 or over.

The agency said the UK may also see “impacts on younger people” and said there will likely be an “increase in demand for health services” across the regions.

Other impacts include “temperatures inside places like hospitals and care homes dropping below the levels recommended for assessing health risks” and “challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18C leading to more risk to vulnerable people”, the UKHSA said.

It also warned of staffing issues due to external factors such as travel delays, and said other sectors, such as transport and energy, could start to see the impacts.

The agency also issued a yellow cold health alert for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London.

Temperatures are expected to fall to around 4-6C from New Year’s Day in areas where the yellow health alert is in place.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “Asthe colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”