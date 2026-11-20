A cold weather warning has been extended as temperatures could drop to minus 10C overnight into Saturday.

Overnight on Thursday, a low of minus 8.4C was recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands, according to the Met Office, marking the coldest night of autumn so far – and Friday night could be even colder.

A yellow cold health alert is in force for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber and has been extended until 9am on Tuesday.

The alert means weather conditions could lead to an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

After some parts of the UK saw sunshine on Friday, the frost will return fairly quickly as the sun sets before another cold night.

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