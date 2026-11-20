Cold weather alert extended as temperatures could drop to -10C
A yellow cold health alert is in force across parts of the country.
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A cold weather warning has been extended as temperatures could drop to minus 10C overnight into Saturday.
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Overnight on Thursday, a low of minus 8.4C was recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands, according to the Met Office, marking the coldest night of autumn so far – and Friday night could be even colder.
A yellow cold health alert is in force for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber and has been extended until 9am on Tuesday.
The alert means weather conditions could lead to an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
After some parts of the UK saw sunshine on Friday, the frost will return fairly quickly as the sun sets before another cold night.
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Many of us will start the weekend on a cold and frosty note 🥶— Met Office (@metoffice) November 20, 2026
But how is the rest of the weekend shaping up?
Find out all the details below 👇 pic.twitter.com/d2BEycMw56
Met Office chief forecaster Matthew Lehnert said: “Tonight will be very cold across the UK, with largely clear skies allowing a widespread frost to develop.
“The lowest temperatures are expected in sheltered rural parts of Scotland and far northern England, with lows of around minus 8C or minus 9C.
“Patches of freezing fog could also form overnight, particularly across Northern Ireland, eastern England and around the Solway Firth, with isolated patches of dense fog possible further south.
“After a cold and frosty start on Saturday, most places will enjoy a largely dry and bright day.
“It will stay chilly, particularly in north-eastern parts of the UK, while temperatures in the South West will be closer to average.”
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said temperatures could reach negative double figures in sheltered parts of Scotland.
About a dozen flood alerts remained in place for England on Friday after a spell of wet weather and more could be issued over the weekend as rainy and windy conditions are forecast for the South West.