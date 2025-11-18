Snow is expected in parts of the UK over the next two days. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Wet weather and cold Arctic air are expected to bring “difficult, slippery conditions” to the UK on Tuesday, the Met Office said, with snow possible in some northern parts of the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The weather for the next seven days will be “markedly colder” than it was last week, with “harsh frost” expected towards the end of the week, the forecaster said. The Met Office has issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice affecting parts of Scotland and northern England from Monday to Thursday, with sub-zero temperatures expected during the first cold snap of the winter. Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said cold air is coming from Siberia and crossing over the Arctic Ocean to the UK. Read more: Arctic blast triggers Amber cold health alert for parts of UK as temperatures could drop as low as -10C Read more: Yellow warning for snow and ice for parts of UK as cold snap moves in

Coats at the ready - it's a cold start on Tuesday morning 🧥🧣



Rain and hill snow will move into the north, some sunny spells and showers elsewhere 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/i0ZJinqrG3 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 17, 2025

Wet weather is expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and western parts of England and Wales on Tuesday. “With that cold air we have across us, no wonder we are going to see some sleet and snow mixed in with that as well,” Mr Burkill added. Icy patches are expected across the country on Tuesday, which may lead to some “difficult, slippery conditions”, and parts of Scotland may see snow. Temperatures will be on the “low side” in the north where they are “below average for this time of year”, but they will be “closer to normal” in the south on Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings as a cold snap sweeps across the UK. Picture: Getty

Mr Burkill said the temperature is going to be “markedly colder” than it was this time last week. He continued: “There is an area of low pressure that’s pushing its way southwards as we go through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, and that’s bringing the focus for that burst of showery rain, with a bit of sleet, bit of hill snow mixed in, but a lot of that is going to be clearing away towards the south as we go through the morning. “I’m not sure how much wintry stuff we’re going to see across the southern areas, mostly just falling as rain. “Then once that clears away, we just have this brisk northerly wind that’s piling down, the Arctic air coming through. “And because of the direction that that wind is coming from, it’s really pivotal to where we see further showery bursts of rain, sleet and snow. “So yes, northern parts of Scotland seeing plenty, and also down the eastern side of England and eastern Scotland as well – plenty of these rain, sleet and snow showers.” Temperatures for much of the UK will be down “a couple of degrees” on Wednesday, including across the south where it will turn colder than average for this time of year. “Watch out for some brisk winds, particularly towards the west, could be close to gales through both Wednesday and Thursday,” Mr Burkill said.

Freezing temperatures and the chance of snow are possible as a cold snap is set to follow flooding from Storm Claudia in parts of the UK, forecasters said. Picture: Alamy