Temperatures plummeted to minus 6.1C in the coldest May night in five years, the Met Office said, and although conditions are set to be warmer later in the week, thunderstorms are also on the cards.

Some residents in Scotland, parts of northern England and Northern Ireland woke to a frost on Wednesday morning.

Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands saw the lowest temperature, but sub-zero temperatures were also recorded in Shap, in Cumbria, and Castlederg, in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said it would be a much cooler feeling day on Wednesday, although conditions would be dry and bright for many.

Forecaster Alex Burkill said there would likely be some outbreaks of rain in Wales, south-west England and western Scotland.

“There’s actually going to be a lot of dry weather around and even some brightness, some sunshine breaking through the cloud albeit it’s not going to be anywhere near as sunny as it was through much of last week,” the Met Office forecaster said.

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