Coldplay's Chris Martin issues warning to crowd as he addresses 'internationally massive scandal'.

By Ella Bennett

Coldplay's Chris Martin issued a warning to the crowd at his latest gig in Hull, as he addressed the 'kiss cam cheating scandal' that made headlines across the world in July.

The singer was introducing the segment of the show where a camera pans into the crowd and he makes up an impromptu short song about the person or people shown. The segment made headlines in recent weeks after a 'cheating' couple were exposed when the camera showed them in an embrace, causing them to quickly spring away from each other and duck out of shot. The moment, which was captured by another concert attendee and shared on social media, became a worldwide viral scandal, with sleuths online quickly identifying the pair. Now Martin has made sure to warn concertgoers that the camera is coming, saying: "If you're not prepared to be on international news, please duck." Read more: Couples hide from 'Coldplay Cam' at music festival Read more: Moment Coldplay concert 'kiss cam' exposes horrified tech tycoon's 'affair' with HR chief

He hilariously addressed the worldwide media attention the scandal received, and the media dubbing it the Coldplay 'kiss cam'. Martin said: "It's not a kiss cam. For one couple... and then you're branded a kiss cam for the rest of your life. "It's unbelievable. This is called a jumbotron. "And we've done this for a long, long time. "And we pick people out to say hello. And sometimes they.. yeah, sometimes they turn out to be an internationally massive scandal, sure. "But most of the time, we're just trying to say hello to some f***ing people, that's all." "Now, all of this bulls***."

Coldplay playing the first of two nights at Craven Park Stadium in Hull on their 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour. Picture: Alamy

Addressing the pair at the centre of the scandal, Martin said: "Anyway, we send pure love to those people and I wish them so well." The pair were believed to be Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, and his HR chief Kristin Cabot. Following the scandal, the tech firm said chief executive Mr Byron had tendered his resignation, and that the board of directors had accepted. "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company said in a statement. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met." "The board will begin a search for our next chief executive as co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."