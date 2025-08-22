The band kicked off this UK stint of their tour with two nights in Hull, and are the first act to play a 10-night run at the London venue. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Coldplay have stunned fans on the first night of an unprecedented run of 10 shows at Wembley Stadium, thanking the crowd for "letting us come home at last".

The band kicked off this UK stint of their tour with two nights in Hull, and are the first act to play a 10-night run at the London venue. Frontman Chris Martin thanked fans for making the trip to Wembley on Friday, adding: "So happy to see you. Thank for for letting us come home at last." He told the crowd the tour was not finishing at the end of the London shows, but it would be the band's last performance in the city for a number of years.

Throughout the show Martin continued to acknowledge fans, plucking one man wearing an elephant onesie out of the crowd to join him for a performance of Paradise. After reading fan posters, Martin chose an 18-year-old man with autism to join the band on stage, before playing Trouble, as requested by the teenager. Later in the show the singer picked out various flags fans had brought into the stadium, including those from Argentina, Spain and Ireland. Surveying the crowd, he spotted a Palestine supporter and said: "Welcome from Palestine, always." The band also brought out Palestinian-Chilean pop star Elyanna, who was one of the opening acts, for a performance of We Pray. Martin also joked that there was a "new section" of the show poking fun at a "viral" incident at a previous concert where a man and woman were caught out on the giant screen.

