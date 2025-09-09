HR chief Kristin Cabot has followed Andy Baron in resigning after the 'kiss cam' scandal. Picture: TikTok

By Danielle de Wolfe

The husband of a HR executive at the centre of Coldplay's 'kiss cam' clip has broken his silence on the viral moment that grabbed the world's attention.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The HR executive of tech firm Astronomer quit after a video of her sharing an embrace with the firm's married CEO appeared on the jumbatron screen. Kristin Cabot, 52, handed in her resignation days after the pair's big-screen moment, with company's boss Andy Baron, 50, also leaving in the wake of the scandal. A representative for Astronomer confirmed Ms Cabot's departure to LBC but did not provide a statement at the time. Now, the exec's husband, businessman Andrew Cabot, has broken his silence on the matter. Mr Cabot had been married to the HR executive for two years at the the time of the incident. He had been on a business trip to Japan at the time of the concert - at a time when his family was unexpectedly hurled into limelight. Read more: Evacuation of Heathrow Terminal 4 was a 'mass hysteria event' after incident 'snowballed' Read more: Top UK billionaire pulls investment out of Britain over Labour's energy taxes

Andrew Cabot, has broken his silence on the matter. Picture: Facebook

Now, further details have emerged shedding light on the now infamous moment, with Mr Cabot revealing that he and Ms Cabot had "already separated" amicably a number of weeks before the concert. Confirming the details to US outlet People magazine, a spokesperson for Andrew, who is the CEO of Privateer Rum, explained that their "decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening". "Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they've always valued." Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that Kristin filed a divorce petition in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on August 13 - less than a month after the affair was exposed. They also revealed that the couple had tried mediation before opting to part ways. Recent weeks had seen reports emerge that Ms Cabot had taken out a £1.2m mortgage in March with her husband on a home on the New Hampshire coast.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces at a Coldplay concert. Picture: TikTok

The news comes weeks after Mr Baron's resignation, citing a failure to meet the standards of conduct and accountability expected of its leadership. Read more: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin breaks silence after Astronomer CEO's resignation as he warns of 'kiss cam' moments Read more: Tech firm launches investigation into CEO caught 'having an affair' on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig It comes after Andrew's first ex-wife, Julia, shared details of the fallout in a tell-all interview. "I texted Andrew right after it happened," she revealed, adding that he responded that "her life is nothing to do with me, and said they were separating."

Following the pair's departure, a spokesperson said: "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding." "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met." "The board will begin a search for our next chief executive as co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO." On LinkedIn, interim Mr DeJoy wrote that the viral moment had brought "a level of media attention that few companies - let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world - ever encounter". He added: "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name." Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also reacted to the kiss cam footage during a concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin days later.

Chris Martin later responded to the scandal and warned other concert-goers about the cameras. Picture: Alamy