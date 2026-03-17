Kristin Cabot, 53, was thrown into the limelight when she was filmed cuddling her boss Andy Byron at the band's concert in the Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Kristin Cabot and ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron appeared on the large screens at a Coldplay concert in July. Picture: TikTok

By Frankie Elliott

The woman who was caught on the Coldplay kisscam has accused social media firms of “feeding off the pain” of victims of viral moments.

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Kristin Cabot, 53, was thrown into the limelight when she was filmed cuddling her boss Andy Byron at the band's concert in the Gillette Stadium in Boston. Their intimate embrace was shared on TikTok, garnering more than one billion views and becoming one of the most viral moments of 2025. Read more: Line of Duty stars seen in behind-the-scenes picture as cast prepares for filming of latest series Read more: Barry Keoghan responds to speculation he could be cast as next James Bond

Cabot stepped down from her role as head of human resources at the technology startup Astronomer last July and admitted to the Times at the end of 2025 that she has been struggling to find a job since. She has now provided her first and only on-camera interview on Oprah Winfrey’s podcast this week. The mother-of-two from New Hampshire blasted tech firms for "profiting" from her pain. "I had no concept of this before, but when something goes this viral, how technology companies are benefiting from this,” Cabot said in the interview, which is set to go live on Winfrey’s YouTube channel on Tuesday. "We don’t know that when we’re forwarding and liking and clicking, we’re putting billions of dollars in their pockets and creating an algorithm that feeds it. "The more pain someone like me is in, the more money they are going to make. And it fuels it and feeds it. I think there is an accountability there that needs to be looked at." She also accused Gwyneth Paltrow of "furthering her humiliation". The ex-wife of the Coldplay frontman featured in an advert for Astronomer in the days after the clip went viral. “I’m heartbroken at how women are treating other women,” she told Winfrey. "I’m trying to figure out why we’re eating each other alive? Why do we take such joy in seeing other people suffer? I do believe I got knocked off my course for a reason — how can my experience turn into something positive to keep that conversation alive?"

The footage of the incident, originally shared on TikTok, has been seen by millions. Picture: TikTok