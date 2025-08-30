Chris Martin of Coldplay performing at Wembley Stadium last Friday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Coldplay have rescheduled the final two dates of their 10-show run at Wembley Stadium due to strikes on the London Underground.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chris Martin-fronted band said the strikes, which will see Rail, Maritime And Transport (RMT) union members on the Tube take industrial action at different times from September 5 for seven days, had made it impossible for the gigs to go ahead on September 7 and 8. A statement from the band posted to social media read: "We're sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we've been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run. "Without a Tube service, it's impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September. "To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule." Read More: TV chef Gordon Ramsay reveals treatment for skin cancer Read more: Madeleine McCann prime suspect to be freed from German prison in weeks

Coldplay's Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion perform live on stage at Wembley Stadium, August 22. Picture: Alamy

The band confirmed the show on September 7 would move to September 6 and the show on September 8 would move to September 12. Picture: Alamy

The band confirmed the show on September 7 would move to September 6 and the show on September 8 would move to September 12. The band added: "We're very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes." Coldplay said tickets would remain valid for their rescheduled date, but any fans who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket from their point of purchase before noon on September 2.

We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run.



Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely,… pic.twitter.com/sAaqyUOP0x — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 30, 2025

Returned tickets are to go on general sale at 11am on September 3 via Ticketmaster. The band confirmed shows on August 30, August 31, September 3 and September 4 will go ahead as scheduled. The Wembley run will see Coldplay become the first act to play 10 dates at the national football stadium in the same year, the most it has seen, breaking the joint record of eight shows held by Taylor Swift and Take That.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC