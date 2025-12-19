Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron went viral after they appeared on the large screens at a Coldplay concert in July

Woman caught in embrace on Coldplay fan cam breaks silence . Picture: TikTok

By Ella Bennett

The woman caught in an embrace with her boss on a Coldplay fan cam has broken her silence, revealing that she has been subjected to death threats and has become "unemployable".

Kristin Cabot and ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron appeared on the large screens at a Coldplay concert in July during a segment of the show where a camera pans into the crowd. The pair, who were standing in an embrace quickly jumped away from each other and ducked out of shot, leading to speculation they were caught cheating. Frontman Chris Martin said to the crowd: "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy." The clip of the moment, which was shared to social media, went viral worldwide, pushing the pair into the spotlight. Ms Cabot, 53, stayed silent for months but has finally addressed the now-viral incident publicly, claiming it was a one time, alcohol-fuelled mistake.

The pair were caught on a fan cam at a Coldplay concert. Picture: TikTok

She told the New York Times: "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. "And it's not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay." Ms Cabot, who was the company's chief people officer, stepped down following Mr Byron's resignation after the firm announced he would be placed on leave and investigated. She said she is looking for another job but has been told she is "unemployable". She recalled how she instantly felt "embarrassed and so horrified" with both her and Mr Byron rushing back to the bar in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Despite many around the world criticising Ms Cabot and branding her an adulterer, she revealed she was separated from her parter at the time of the concert.

Chris Martin uses the segment to speak to fans in the crowd . Picture: Alamy