Woman caught in embrace on Coldplay fan cam breaks silence after receiving death threats and becoming 'unemployable'
Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron went viral after they appeared on the large screens at a Coldplay concert in July
The woman caught in an embrace with her boss on a Coldplay fan cam has broken her silence, revealing that she has been subjected to death threats and has become "unemployable".
Listen to this article
Kristin Cabot and ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron appeared on the large screens at a Coldplay concert in July during a segment of the show where a camera pans into the crowd.
The pair, who were standing in an embrace quickly jumped away from each other and ducked out of shot, leading to speculation they were caught cheating.
Frontman Chris Martin said to the crowd: "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."
The clip of the moment, which was shared to social media, went viral worldwide, pushing the pair into the spotlight.
Ms Cabot, 53, stayed silent for months but has finally addressed the now-viral incident publicly, claiming it was a one time, alcohol-fuelled mistake.
Read more: Husband of HR executive caught on Coldplay 'kiss cam' with Astronomer CEO breaks silence on marriage speculation
Read more: Coldplay's Chris Martin issues warning to crowd as he addresses 'internationally massive scandal'
She told the New York Times: "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss.
"And it's not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay."
Ms Cabot, who was the company's chief people officer, stepped down following Mr Byron's resignation after the firm announced he would be placed on leave and investigated.
She said she is looking for another job but has been told she is "unemployable".
She recalled how she instantly felt "embarrassed and so horrified" with both her and Mr Byron rushing back to the bar in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
Despite many around the world criticising Ms Cabot and branding her an adulterer, she revealed she was separated from her parter at the time of the concert.
In fact, her estranged husband Andrew was at the same concert with a date of his own.
Ms Cabot filed for divorce from Andrew on August 13. He confirmed, in a statement at the time, that they had plans to end their marriage prior to the concert.
Their teenage children, who at the height of the scandal feared for their mother's life, are now in therapy and were met with kindness upon their return to school.
Ms Cabot decided to speak out now as she says the incident is not over for her family.
In a separate interview, she told the Times "It's not over for me, and it's not over for my kids. The harassment never ended".
Her two children are too embarrassed to be picked up from school by their mother, she said, or to go to sports games.
"They're mad at me. And they can be mad at me for the rest of their lives - I have to take that."
Reflecting of the abuse she has faced, Ms Cabot said: "I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse. People would say things like I was a 'gold-digger' or I 'slept my way to the top', which just couldn't be further from reality.
"I worked so hard to dispel that all my life and here I was being accused of it."
Following the incident Ms Cabot was doxxed, meaning her personal contact information was shared online, and for weeks she was bombarded with up to 600 calls a day, the New York Times reported.
She said there were 50 or 60 death threats, and described the swarm of paparazzi outside her home as a "parade".