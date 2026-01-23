The footballer only scored four times in the Premier League this season and was visibly frustrated during the second half of last Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Brentford

Liam Delap of Chelsea celebrates with Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League match Chelsea vs Brentford. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said Cole Palmer is “very happy” at the club following reports the England international is homesick.

Palmer moved to Stamford Bridge in 2023 from Manchester City where he had progressed from the academy to the first team but struggled for minutes under Pep Guardiola. It has been the most difficult period of the 23-year-old's career as injury and poor form have seen his goals and assists dry up. He has scored only four times in the Premier League this season and was visibly frustrated during the second half of last Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Brentford. "I've had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems very happy to be here, he is very happy to be here," said Rosenior. Read More: What really happened between Keane and McCarthy? Saipan film released Read More: Thomas Frank to take charge of crunch Champions League clash as under-fire Spurs manager faces axe

Cole Palmer of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground. Picture: Getty

"He's a huge part of our plans in the long term. He's an outstanding player. Every player goes through difficult moments in their career in terms of injury. It's not any reflection of his quality." Palmer was one of a number of players whose fitness and time spent on the pitch became a point of controversy under former boss Enzo Maresca. Club bosses were unhappy that the Italian was trying to hurry players back from injury despite advice to the contrary from medical staff, with Palmer's ongoing groin problem contributing to disagreements internally. Rosenior was appointed on the understanding he would be willing to work within guidelines from medics with the club not willing to alter its stance. "My job, the club's job, is to get (Palmer) a place where he can consistently perform at the level he wants to," he said. "There was frustration in the Brentford game, not because he wasn't happy, but because he was in pain and couldn't perform to the level he wanted to for the club.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League match Chelsea vs Brentford. Picture: Alamy