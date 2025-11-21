Cole Palmer faces another spell on the sidelines after fracturing his toe in an accident at home.

But boss Enzo Maresca has revealed Palmer will miss Saturday's trip to Burnley, Tuesday's blockbuster Champions League clash with Barcelona and next weekend's Premier League tussle with leaders Arsenal.

The Chelsea forward had just returned to training after two months out with a groin injury.

"He is probably not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure," said Maresca.

"Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe but it is nothing important - but he won't be back in the next week."

Maresca tried to laugh off the incident but it is a big blow for the Blues with a huge week coming up.

"It's nothing important, but for sure he's not back next week," added the Italian.

"It's fractured. The only thing we know is that he's not available for this week, next week.

"It can happen, it can happen. I wake up many times during the night to go to the toilet, and I hit my head, my leg, my everything, so it can happen.

"He was back with us, almost, with the groin. Then again, he had this small problem and hopefully it's nothing important.

"The last time I saw him was yesterday morning and he was without socks, without flip-flops.

"He was limping, not too much, he was walking OK. The problem is that it's a small toe, so the contact with the boots can be a bit painful."

Defender Axel Disasi, part of Chelsea's so-called 'bomb squad' with fellow exile Raheem Sterling, has been training with the first team over the international break.

But Maresca has ruled out the prospect of reintegrating the Frenchman into the first-team squad.

"Axel is helping the second team, he's helping young players," said Maresca.

"During the international break we had just five, six players here, so we needed some second-team players, and Axel was part of some sessions with second-team players, but I think it was just one session.

"At the moment he's helping the second team, he's working with the second team, and he's there with the second team.

"He's a Chelsea player and he's with the second team. Raheem, again, he's a Chelsea player and he's in the same situation."

Maresca confirmed defender Benoit Badiashile could return against Burnley after a muscle problem.