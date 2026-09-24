A new documentary has revealed the 'real side' of the Rooney's marriage as Coleen admits she considered separating from Wayne.

In one scene of the intimate docuseries the socialite Wag fought back tears as she said: "It’s just been hard, juggling everything. Like, the house is not happy."

She revealed in another scene "there were times when I think, is the answer to see what it was like if we were separated?"

Coleen added: "But then we still care for each other, we still have good times. You know, we still love each other."

She said the show is "a side of us we've never shown before".

Coleen said Wayne's late night partying still takes it toll, as they filmed for 12 months.

She tells Wayne: "It’s been a bit of a lads holiday for you, staying up all night. You can’t just keep doing what you do. It is not fair of everyone else."

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