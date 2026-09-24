Coleen Rooney admits she wanted to leave 'careless' Wayne after his behaviour led to 'explosive' rows
The Disney documentary sheds light on the 'real story' of the couple's turbulent marriage
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A new documentary has revealed the 'real side' of the Rooney's marriage as Coleen admits she considered separating from Wayne.
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In one scene of the intimate docuseries the socialite Wag fought back tears as she said: "It’s just been hard, juggling everything. Like, the house is not happy."
She revealed in another scene "there were times when I think, is the answer to see what it was like if we were separated?"
Coleen added: "But then we still care for each other, we still have good times. You know, we still love each other."
She said the show is "a side of us we've never shown before".
Coleen said Wayne's late night partying still takes it toll, as they filmed for 12 months.
She tells Wayne: "It’s been a bit of a lads holiday for you, staying up all night. You can’t just keep doing what you do. It is not fair of everyone else."
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The series followed the pair as Coleen designed for the clothing band Primark, which meant Wayne had to pick up more domestic labour at their Cheshire mansion.
The former football star was then sacked as manager of Plymouth Argyle in 2024, and moved on to football punditry before starting full-time on Match of the Day.
Coleen opened up on her self-confidence and said: “I lack confidence sometimes and I do think that comes from being in the public eye from a young age because I was ‘Wayne’s partner.’
“Maybe that’s why I haven’t done a lot more bigger things before because I haven’t had the belief in myself. Now I want people to see me as me, to prove a point.”
Coleen, who made it to the final of I’m A Celebrity in 2024, said she found it "hard to understand why people are so interested in me".
"Coming out of the jungle I’ve been presented with so many opportunities, it’s given me that little bit of confidence," she added.
The series revealed how Wayne loves singing and was even tempted to try opera.
She insisted: “We might live in a massive house but me and Wayne, in our hearts, are still just a couple of kids from Liverpool.”
The couple have been married since 2008 after they got together teens as Wayne became a football star.